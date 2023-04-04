Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

ACWI opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

