Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTI opened at $205.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $281.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

