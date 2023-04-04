Clarius Group LLC Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 71.5% during the second quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,849,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $217.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($149.03) to £130 ($161.45) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($155.24) to £135 ($167.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

