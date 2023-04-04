Clarius Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $486.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $472.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

