Clarius Group LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 229.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,724,000 after purchasing an additional 507,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $353.10 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.83. The company has a market cap of $335.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,999,125 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

