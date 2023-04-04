Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.79. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.