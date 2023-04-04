Clarius Group LLC Sells 78 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average is $138.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

