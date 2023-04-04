Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) versus EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Head to Head Analysis

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -148.89% 7.20% 3.27% EVmo -71.29% -205.24% -37.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarivate and EVmo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $2.66 billion 2.29 -$3.96 billion ($6.20) -1.45 EVmo $10.24 million 0.72 -$14.98 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate.

87.3% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of EVmo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Clarivate and EVmo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 2 3 0 2.60 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clarivate currently has a consensus price target of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 53.82%. Given Clarivate’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than EVmo.

Volatility and Risk

Clarivate has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clarivate beats EVmo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level. The LS&H segment comprises of products and solutions that provide insight and foresight across the drug and device lifecycle, empowering life science and healthcare organizations. The IP segment refers to patent intelligence, brand IP Intelligence, and IP Lifecycle Management product groups, which enables customers to establish, protect, and manage their intellectual property and form critical business decision while also mitigating risk and improving efficiencies. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About EVmo

(Get Rating)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

