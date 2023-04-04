Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.25 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $188,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 342,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $6,735,928.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,931,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,598,952.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $188,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,530,926 shares of company stock valued at $228,140,587 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

