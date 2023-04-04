Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,662 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 145.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CWEN opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.98. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.