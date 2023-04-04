Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 69,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,147.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 54,916 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.47. 502,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,877. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.