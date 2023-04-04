Comparing Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) & TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TScan Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Caribou Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

TScan Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 569.64%. Caribou Biosciences has a consensus target price of $28.83, suggesting a potential upside of 427.12%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than Caribou Biosciences.

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -489.22% -53.68% -38.66% Caribou Biosciences -717.79% -30.41% -24.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $13.53 million 4.01 -$66.22 million ($2.75) -0.81 Caribou Biosciences $13.85 million 24.21 -$99.42 million ($1.64) -3.34

TScan Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caribou Biosciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TScan Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats TScan Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., to identify novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with a certain specific type of cancer. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

