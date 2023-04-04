Compound Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.50 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. Compound has a market capitalization of $317.68 million and $21.50 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $43.71 or 0.00154845 BTC on major exchanges.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.26079859 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $24,914,939.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

