Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($35.39) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Computacenter Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCC stock traded up GBX 5.57 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,137.57 ($26.55). 502,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,343. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,780 ($22.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,050 ($37.88). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,172.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,030.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,390.97, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

