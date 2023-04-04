Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($35.39) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.
Computacenter Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CCC stock traded up GBX 5.57 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,137.57 ($26.55). 502,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,343. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,780 ($22.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,050 ($37.88). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,172.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,030.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,390.97, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91.
Computacenter Company Profile
