Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.36.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

