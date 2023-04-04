Conflux (CFX) Trading 1% Higher This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $276.00 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,648.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.79 or 0.00327303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00074783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00557453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.00448042 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,780,692,181 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,780,475,244.324462 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36420713 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $421,544,380.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

