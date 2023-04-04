Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $17.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.7% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.52. 1,822,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.88. The firm has a market cap of $280.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $420.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

