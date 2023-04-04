Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.54. 323,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,789. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $180.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average of $161.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

