Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) to Issue $1.00 Dividend

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,865.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,741.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,591.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,280.00 and a 52-week high of $1,892.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNSWF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

