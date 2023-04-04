Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

CNM traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $22.27. 1,284,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,639. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $571,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $147,837.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $121,895.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $571,230.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,903. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Core & Main by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

