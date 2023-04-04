Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Raised by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 17.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 303.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Corteva by 107.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Corteva by 8.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,084. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

