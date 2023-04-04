CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $193.52

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $193.52 and last traded at $193.15, with a volume of 34719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.96 and a 200 day moving average of $160.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%.

In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $308,846.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,179.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,364,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,620,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $308,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at $589,179.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,437 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,286 in the last ninety days. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

