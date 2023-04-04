Cosmos (ATOM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $166.57 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $11.35 or 0.00040285 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.25 billion and $166.57 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.