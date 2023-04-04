Crane Advisory LLC Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crane Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.3% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.02. The stock had a trading volume of 547,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,902. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

