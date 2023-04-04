Critical Survey: BRC (BRCC) versus Its Rivals

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BRC to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

BRC has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC’s peers have a beta of 0.49, meaning that their average stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 3 2 0 2.40 BRC Competitors 177 1201 1527 30 2.48

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BRC and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BRC presently has a consensus target price of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 95.04%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 95.25%. Given BRC’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRC has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRC and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $301.31 million -$82.91 million -2.95 BRC Competitors $11.66 billion $1.72 billion 106.40

BRC’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -27.51% 473.27% 85.68% BRC Competitors -17.00% 14.15% -4.92%

Summary

BRC peers beat BRC on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

