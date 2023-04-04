Crumly & Associates Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,897 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 962,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,932. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

