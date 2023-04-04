CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) PT Lowered to $4.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CURI opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.86. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $67,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 172,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

