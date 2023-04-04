Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,256 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,336,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.99. 1,198,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average of $126.21. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

