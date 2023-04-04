Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,947 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $9.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.48. 146,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,681. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.58. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

