Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 307,819 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 307,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,670,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.3% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
