Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 307,819 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 307,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,670,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.3% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.