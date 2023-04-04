Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $4.47 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

