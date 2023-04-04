Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $6.82 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 174,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,018,362. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.71.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.