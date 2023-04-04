Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.96. The company had a trading volume of 375,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,579. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

