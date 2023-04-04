Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 126,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.37. 879,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,732. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.