Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $8.22 Million Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,000. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up 1.0% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.80% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 343,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 146,270 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,347,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 401,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after acquiring an additional 96,852 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 65,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,356 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.91. 9,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $82.74.
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
