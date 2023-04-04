Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 6.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $8.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.20. 2,047,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

