Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,246,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.96. 576,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,300. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average is $138.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.