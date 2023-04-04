D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,521 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.02. 1,875,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128,360. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

