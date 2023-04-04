D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 142.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,163 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.79. 2,118,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,295. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

