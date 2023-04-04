D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $218,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 659 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.14. The stock had a trading volume of 675,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.97 and a 200 day moving average of $302.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.