D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $235,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.5 %

HPE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. 8,149,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,805,174. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 799,621 shares of company stock worth $12,178,761. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

