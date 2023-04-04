D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $268,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.36. 800,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,178. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

