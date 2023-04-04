D Orazio & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,000. Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,599.1% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.11. 355,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $215.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

