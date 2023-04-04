D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 11,162 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NWG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.84) to GBX 380 ($4.72) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.35) to GBX 380 ($4.72) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.85) to GBX 330 ($4.10) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.44.

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NWG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. 1,011,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,502. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.2399 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

