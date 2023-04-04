DA Davidson Downgrades BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Neutral

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

BRP stock opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. BRP has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BRP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of BRP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 236,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of BRP by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 170,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

