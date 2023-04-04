DA Davidson Downgrades BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Neutral

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.
BRP Price Performance
BRP stock opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. BRP has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BRP
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP (DOOO)
- These Restaurant Stocks Defy Inflation, Recession Concerns
- Acuity Brands Builds Shareholder Value In Dark Times
- NU Set To Catch Buffett’s Pitch To Brazilian Economy Rebound
- Universal Logistics, A Housing And Automotive Supply Chain Hero
- Here are 2 Candy Stocks Making Sweet Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.