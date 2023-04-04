Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $8.44

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.19. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 441,597 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $377.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

