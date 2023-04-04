Dana Wagner Sells 3,881 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,773. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $175.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

