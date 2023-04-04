Decred (DCR) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $20.41 or 0.00072362 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $303.07 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00153888 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039688 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000206 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,852,250 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

