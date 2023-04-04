DeepOnion Market Capitalization Hits $677,387.98 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $677,387.98 and $194.82 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00154866 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00072434 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00034313 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00039732 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,910,740 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

