Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

